Upgrades coming to Hopwood Memorial Christian Church

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, TN (WJHL) – Upgrades are coming to a Tri-Cities church to make it more handicap accessible.

Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, located on Milligan College’s campus, held a ground breaking Sunday morning.

Renovations include adding another building to the church.

Church leaders said they are also putting in an elevator, more accessible bathrooms, and changing the entrance of the building. Instead of walking two flights of stairs as church-goers do now, they will come in right at sanctuary level.

“We have a few members that have much difficulty, one can’t get up the steps at all by himself, he has to be helped up,” said Duard B. Walker, a member of the congregation.

“This is kind of our contribution for both the present and for those who are going to come after us,” said Senior Minister Tim Ross.

Construction starts Monday. It will take about nine months.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.