JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thousands of people in our region celebrated a big milestone over the weekend at different colleges and universities.

More than 2,000 degrees were awarded at East Tennessee State University on Saturday.

Milligan College also held their Spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, where more than 200 people graduated.

At Emory and Henry College in Virginia, more than 220 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diploma.

