Some cling to landlines, but cell-only homes now dominate

By Published:
FILE - This Wednesday, April 14, 2016, file photo, shows a push-button landline telephone, in Whitefield, Maine. According to a U.S. government survey released Thursday, May 4, 2017, homes and apartments with only cellphone service exceeded 50 percent for the first time, reaching 50.8 percent for the last six months of 2016. On the flip side, 45.9 percent of U.S. households still have landline phones, including newer internet-based services common with cable TV and internet packages, while the remaining households have no phone service at all. More than 39 percent of U.S. households have both landline and cellphone service. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A U.S. government study finds that a majority of homes and apartments now rely solely on cellphones to communicate. That’s according to data collected during the latter half of 2016.

Renters and younger adults are more likely to have just a cellphone, which researchers attribute to their mobility and comfort with newer technologies.

Nearly half of U.S. households still have a landline phone, even though it might seem redundant in the mobile-phone era.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey doesn’t get into why people ditch or keep landlines.

Landline users reached by The Associated Press cite a range of reasons. Some people want one for emergencies, others for older relatives to call. Telemarketers can also be sent straight to the answering machine.

