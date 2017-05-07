Navy Seal killed in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach

By Published:
Kyle Milliken (U.S NAVY Photo from WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – The Pentagon says a Navy SEAL killed in a military operation in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach.

The Defense Department on Saturday said 38-year-old Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab.

Millkien, from Falmouth, Maine, is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

