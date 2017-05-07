Navy Seal killed in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – The Pentagon says a Navy SEAL killed in a military operation in Somalia was based in Virginia Beach.

The Defense Department on Saturday said 38-year-old Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken was killed during an operation Thursday against the extremist group al-Shabab.

Millkien, from Falmouth, Maine, is the first American to die in combat in the African country since 1993.

A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.

