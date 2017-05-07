Le Pen concedes defeat in French election

By Published:
A television screen shows the live broadcast television debate with French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, right, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in a bar of Biarritz, southwestern France. French presidential candidates debate four days before the vote for the second round. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS (AP) – French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she has called centrist Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him and says the vote confirms her National Front party and its allies as the leader of France’s opposition.

Minutes after the first results were released, Le Pen said she would call for a new political force as legislative elections loom in June.

Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes cast for a candidate, according to polling agency projections, compared with 65 percent for Macron.

She hinted that her party may rename itself from the National Front, which has been dogged by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism since it was founded by her father.

