JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church is holding its annual Blessing of the Animals event Sunday afternoon.

The church is inviting people to bring their pets on a leash, or in a carrier for the service.

Organizers of the event are also asking people bring donations of dog and cat food for the Washington County Humane Society

The blessing of the animals will start at 3pm in the parking lot outside of the Christian Life Center.

