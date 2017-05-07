JC church holds third annual Blessing of the Animals event

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of people and their pets gathered at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City Sunday afternoon for the third annual Blessing of the Animals.

Members of the church started the event, saying they wanted to make sure pets were also recognized as God’s creations.

Following a short service, dogs, cats and even a rabbit were individually blessed.

“He means everything to us, we don’t have kids, so he is our baby, and we just wanted to be here to get him blessed,” said Roger Bowman.

Organizers of the event were also collecting donations for the Washington County Humane Society.

