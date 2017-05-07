Gander Mountain closing stores nationwide

(Tristate homepage)- After 57 years, one outdoor specialty store is closing all of their locations.

According to Gander Mountain’s website, they are hosting a total liquidation sale due to the closing.

Gander Mountain has 126 stores in 26 states, including North Carolina and Tennessee.

This week, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.

In March, Gander Mountain filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and began the work to restructure the company.

Their website says gift cards will be accepted until May 18.

It is unclear at this time when the stores will close.

