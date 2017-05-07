Families and nurses gather for annual NICU reunion in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Sunday afternoon nurses and caretakers at Holston Valley Medical Center had the opportunity to reunite with some of their smallest patients.

The annual NICU reunion was held at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport.

It was a place where families had the opportunity to talk and catch up with those who cared for their premature babies.

The event also gave nurses like Kayla Kelley the opportunity to check in with families and see how much the babies have grown.

“It’s just very rewarding to see these babies that you’ve taken care of that have been very very sick, but then a lot of them grow up and are happy healthy kids. We have lots of families that come back year after year to see us,” Kelley said.

Back in November, Holston Valley opened its brand new NICU unit which now provides additional space and rooms.

According to the World Health Organization, 15 million babies are born premature every year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.