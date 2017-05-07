District Tournament Baseball/Softball Sunday

Baseball and softball teams packed the diamonds in the Tri-Cities for District tournament games on Sunday.

In the District 1-AAA baseball tournament, Dobyns-Bennett defeated David Crockett in the first game of the day, 13-3. Science Hill fell to Tennessee High in the nightcap, 9-2

At the District 1-AA baseball tournament in Kingsport, Elizabethton defeated Happy Valley, 10-1. Sullivan South defeated Sullivan North in the nightcap, 10-0.

In the District 1-AAA softball tournament, Dobyns-Bennett defeated Volunteer, 2-0.