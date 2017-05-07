Daughter of fallen police officer gets special send-off to prom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to create quite the surprise for one teen on her way to prom.

The officials came together to give the daughter of fallen officer Rod Bradway a send-off on her way to the Decatur Central High School prom.

Sierra honored her father by taking pictures at his grave-site at the Crown Hill Cemetery with her Blue Line Family.

Bradway was killed in September of 2013 when responding to a domestic disturbance in the Eagle Pointe Apartment Complex.

Upon arrival, Bradway heard a woman screaming from inside her apartment. He was then ambushed after gaining entry into the apartment when convicted felon Steven Byrdo shot him six times.

Byrdo was then shot and killed by an assisting officer.

The IMPD and MCSO went on to wish Sierra and her date, Brock, a safe time at prom and reminded him to have her home by 11 p.m.