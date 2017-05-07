Caught on camera: Tri-Cities family sees bear running through downtown Gatlinburg

By Published:

GATLINBURG (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities family recorded cell phone video showing a bear running through downtown Gatlinburg.

Diane Babb Simmons said she and her family were in Gatlinburg around noon Sunday when the bear was spotted. Video given to News Channel 11 shows what appears to be a black bear running down the steps of a building and behind some benches.

Simmons said some wildlife officers did arrive to try to tranquilize the bear but failed. It’s unclear if the bear was actually captured.

Simmons said to her knowledge no one was hurt.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved. 

