1 killed in massive Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed when a fire destroyed a home in Green Hills early Sunday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 1000 block of Battery Lane just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the home, which is far from the road behind trees, they found it was completely engulfed in flames.

An official with the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that two people were inside the home when the fire began but only one was able to make it out.

Multiple fire crews from across Nashville were called to the home to assist help fight the blaze.

Gas lines near the home have had to be disconnected.

No additional information was immediately released.