Vols wide receiver Josh Smith arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver was arrested after a fight with his roommate, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Josh Smith, 23, was with domestic assault. Police said Smith got into a fight with his roommate, Kennedy Foster, early Saturday morning.

According to police, both men were drinking at the time of the incident. Officers said Foster sustained injuries to his face, but stated that he could not remember how many times he was hit. Foster was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police said the fight started after Foster locked himself in his bedroom. Smith told police he became concerned for Foster’s well-being and broke down the door. When he entered the room, Smith told police Foster “looked at him as if he was an intruder,” then a fight broke out. “We fought, and he got the better side,” said Foster.

Tom Satkowiak, University of Tennessee Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations, said, “we are aware of the situation involving Josh Smith, and we’ll have no further comment at this time.”

Police said after Smith was named the primary aggressor and told he would be taken into custody he became slightly emotional and said, “it’s my fault.”

Smith is being held at Knox County Detention Facility on a $2,000 bond.