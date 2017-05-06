TVA demolishes remnants of John Sevier Coal Plant in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- On Saturday, officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority demolished two, 350ft stacks that were remnants of the John Sevier Coal Plant.

The TVA posted a video to their Facebook page showing the demolition as it happened.

The post on social media explained that officials with the TVA planned to remove the debris, and remaining structures.

In April 2015, the TVA announced it planned to demolish the retired John Sevier Fossil Plant in Rogersville.

The TVA said that decision came after conducting an environmental assessment of the coal plant buildings.

TVA replaced the 1950’s era plant back in 2012 with a cleaner, more efficient natural gas plant on the John Sevier reservation.