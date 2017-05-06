Sullivan Central, Crockett earn District 1-AAA tournament wins

KINGSPORT, TN- The Sullivan Central and David Crockett softball teams picked up wins in the first round of the District 1-AAA softball tournament in Kingsport Saturday.

Crockett picked up a 10-0 win against Tennessee High in the first game of the day in six innings.

Sullivan Central defeated Science Hill in thrilling fashion, 16-15. Central scored nine runs in the first inning, seeming to put the game out of reach early. The Toppers battled back and would take a 15-10 lead in the 7th inning. But the Cougars would plate 6 runs in the bottom of the inning to earn the 16-15 win.