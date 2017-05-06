No clear favorite, rain make for unpredictable Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – It’s looking like a wide open Kentucky Derby.

There are two trainers saddling three horses each. A horse trying to win for the first time. An early favorite whose training was interrupted. Another attempting to overcome irascible behavior.

The 20-horse field for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby lacks a dominant runner. The winter prep races did nothing to establish a clear favorite.

Classic Empire is the 4-1 pre-race choice. Two horses, Always Dreaming and McCraken, are the co-second choices at 5-1. Toss in the threat of rain early in the day and it all makes for a most unpredictable Derby.

