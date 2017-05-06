NC woman charged with stabbing husband to death

By Maria Satira Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is arrested and charged with stabbing her husband to death on Saturday morning.

According to the New Bern Police Department, it happened in the 1100 block of Church Street at 4:22 a.m..

New Bern police say 28-year-old Whittney Aleeze Tankson stabbed her husband, 40-year-old Kenneth Antoine Tankson during a domestic altercation.

The victim was taken to Carolina East Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

She has been charged with an open count of murder.

Tankson is at the Craven County Jail and being held without bond. Her first appearance in court is scheduled for Monday, May 8.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s