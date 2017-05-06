Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized in Nashville after stroke

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pa. A posting on country music legend Lynn's website says she has been hospitalized after having a stroke. The posting says Lynn was admitted into a Nashville hospital on Thursday night, May 4, 2017, after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A publicist says country music legend Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized after having a stroke.

Sony Music publicist Maria Malta said Saturday that nothing has changed from information posted on Lynn’s website.

The website says the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted to a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital.

Lynn’s website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Born a Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s