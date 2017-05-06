Girls on the Run 5K draws more than 1,000 runners

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – More than 1,000 people hit Johnson City’s streets Saturday morning for the Girls on the Run 5K.

Girls on the Run is a character development program, inspiring girls in 3rd through 8th grades to be healthy and confident.

Saturday’s 5K is the culminating event for the spring season of the program.

“It’s really about bringing all these girls together to show that there are other little girls just like them out there and they are all fighting the same things every day,” said Jessica Thomas, Co-Council Director.

Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee is celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

