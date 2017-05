JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- On Saturday thousands gathered on the campus of East Tennessee State University for the Spring 2017 commencement ceremony.

The university held two ceremonies, one at 10a.m. and the other at 2p.m.

Dr. Thomas Kwasigroch, and Janet Ayers were the two commencement speakers on Saturday.

More than 2,000 degrees were awarded, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, M.D., Pharm.D., and Doctoral degrees.

