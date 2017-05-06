Alzheimer’s Tennessee celebrates second annual event in Tri-Cities region

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Folks gathered for a good cause in downtown Johnson City Saturday morning.

About 200 people showed up for the second annual Light the Way Alzheimer’s Walk at Founder’s Park.

The event also included music from Carson Peters and Iron Mountain as well as a kid’s area.

Organizers said the goal of the day is not only to fundraise but also to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Tennessee organization.

“Whether it be early in the morning or late at night, there is an organization that they can reach out to for help and support,” said Tracey Wilson, Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Wilson said they are already planning for next year’s event.

