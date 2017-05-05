Washington County, Va. detectives charge man in stolen mowers investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Bluff City man on several charges following an investigation into stolen property.

According to a news release, Jerry Lee Craig, 66, was charged with six counts of grand larceny, six counts of larceny with intent to sell or distribute and five counts of conspiring to commit larceny.

The charged stem from six zero turn lawn mowers — valued at $44,000 — being taken from Meade Tractor in Abingdon, Va. on April 22.

The mowers were recovered in a cooperative investigation with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Morrell Creek Road in Hickory Tree.

Craig was arrested by SCSO deputies on May 4, and he was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was being held without bond. He is currently awaiting extradition.

“This investigation is ongoing and we anticipate numerous additional charges on multiple subjects as it continues,” Sheriff Fred Newman said. “We are working diligently with our counterparts in the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple other state and local agencies, as well as our resident Federal agencies to further this investigation.”

