TONIGHT: ABC’s ’20/20′ to feature Tad Cummins case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Tad Cummins (Courtesy: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)

The show will air tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities.

(WATE) – The story of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and his teenage student will be featured on ABC’s “20/20” Friday night.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies across the country searched for the two after the 50-year-old ran away with his 15-year-old student.

The two were found in a cabin in the remote area of Cecilville, California near the Oregon border.

Cummins is currently being extradited back to Tennessee.

The show will take a closer look at the story, speaking to witnesses, family members and looking at the area where the two were found.

