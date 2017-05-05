Sen. Mark Green withdraws nomination to be Secretary of Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Senator Mark Green announced Friday he is withdrawing his nomination to be the nation’s next Secretary of the Army.

President Donald Trump nominated Green for the position earlier this month.

The senator, whose district is Stewart, Houston, and Montgomery counties, cites what he calls “false and misleading attacks against” him that have “become a distraction” as his reason, noting he makes the announcement with “deep regret.”

Below the full statement he released Friday:

It is with deep regret today I am withdrawing my nomination to be the Secretary of the Army. I am honored that President Trump nominated me for this position. I appreciate his support and confidence in me, as well as that of Secretary Mattis and many others, and their desire to Make America Great Again by preparing our military to face the many challenges in the world for the safety and security of our nation. But to meet these challenges, there should be no distractions. And unfortunately due to false and misleading attacks against me, this nomination has become a distraction. Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain. While these false attacks have no bearing on the needs of the Army or my qualifications to serve, I believe it is critical to give the President the ability to move forward with his vision to restore our military to its rightful place in the world. Camie and I look forward to finding other opportunities to use our gifts to serve others and help

Make America Great Again.

