SEC To Adopt NCAA Football Practice Recommedations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -– The member institutions of the Southeastern Conference will adopt recent practice recommendations set forth by the NCAA Sports Science Institute in the sport of football, the SEC office announced on Friday. The recommendations outline parameters specific to practices conducted during the preseason, in-season, post-season and spring segments.

The recommendations received unanimous support of the SEC Athletics Directors and the league’s Presidents and Chancellors.

The recommendations set forth by the NCAA Sports Science Institute established parameters for planning year-round football practice sessions, including the reduction of live-contact practices during the preseason and regular season.

In a related development, the NCAA Division I Council recently voted to restrict schools nationwide from conducting multiple contact practices a day in the preseason, eliminating two-a-day practices for student-athletes. This was a recommendation of the NCAA Sports Science Institute and will be implemented nationwide, with schools able to begin preseason practice one week early to replace the two-a-day practices.

“We believe these measures will enhance the health and safety procedures SEC universities have already established to support their football programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Student-athlete well-being will always be a priority for SEC member institutions and, as the NCAA Sports Science Institute has developed and provided guidance on the structure for football practice, everyone associated with this great sport must continue to adapt to keep the game safe while played at the highest competitive level.”

Each SEC institution will be responsible for the implementation and adherence to the recommendations.

A complete listing of