Unicoi County, TN (WJHL) – A road is closed near Oak Drive and Unicoi Rd. in Unicoi County. A part of Temple Hill Rd is also closed due to a tree being down.

Crews are working on clearing downed power lines and trees.

Unicoi County Schools are on a two hour delay due to downed trees and power lines in the area.

We have someone on the scene and will keep you updated as we get more information.