Pilot, co-pilot dead after cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An airport official says two people have been killed after a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning’s crash.

Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

