Pilot, co-pilot dead after cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – An airport official says two people have been killed after a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning’s crash.

Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.

Plante says the plane flew from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery