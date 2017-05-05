Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards overpower Braves 10-0

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Friday night.

Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings, and has given up just two runs while winning four straight starts.

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the Cardinals’ four-run third and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Pham was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and started in center field after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler also was held out with a strained right shoulder suffered in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings.