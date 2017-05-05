Multiple vehicle wreck stalls U.S. 321 traffic from Elizabethton to Johnson city

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

US 321 crash in Carter County, TN

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following what appears to be a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 321 near the Legion Street Exit and University Parkway.

Johnson City police were dispatched to the crash that happened around 9:00 a.m.

A person was transported from the scene of the crash as a precaution. A 911 dispatcher told News Channel 11 their injuries were non-life threatening.

It’s not known at this time if other people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

In addition, it’s not known at this time when the crash will be cleared.

News Channel 11 is tracking this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.