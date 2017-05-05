Michael Oher cited for assault on Uber driver in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Tennessee Titan and subject of the hit film “The Blind Side” is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 the incident with Michael Oher happened on April 14 near Eighth Avenue South and Wedgewood.

According to a report, the Uber driver said he picked up Oher and four friends at a house to go to the Southern in downtown Nashville. Oher asked the driver to follow another car also leaving the home.

The report says that while on the way, the driver suggested he take the lead, saying the other car didn’t seem to know where it was going.

An argument then broke out between Oher and driver, the document states, with Oher believing the driver was just trying to get more money.

The incident report says the argument continued as the group decided they would instead go to Zanie’s on Eighth Avenue South.

Before arriving, two people in the car needed to the use the restroom, so the driver stopped at the nearby Mapco on the corner of Eighth and Wedgewood Avenue.

The report indicates the driver got out of his car to open the passengers’ door when Oher confronted him outside.

Oher is then accused of pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the leg. The other people inside the car then restrained the football player before he could do anything else.

The 30-year-old was cited for misdemeanor assault. He must report to court for a hearing on May 8.

Oher is currently an offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers. He played collegiately at Ole Miss and was taken 23rd overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

After five seasons in Baltimore, he signed a four-year, $20-million deal with the Titans in 2014 only to be released one year later after he struggled on the field and with head coach Ken Whisenhunt.

Oher has started 110 NFL games and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.