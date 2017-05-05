Man accused of assaulting, hog-tying ex-wife in 2015 sentenced to 12 years in prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of beating and hog-tying his ex-wife will spend 12 years in prison.

Judge Lisa Rice sentenced Luis Olivera after he was convicted of aggravated assault and kidnapping against his ex-wife. The sentence is to be served at 100 percent, meaning Olivera will not be eligible for parole.

In March, a jury found Olivera guilty of attacking his ex-wife inside her Jonesborough home and tying her ankles and wrists with zip ties in December of 2015, as their young son hid in a closet.

