JCPD: Second person charged in 2016 theft of Noli truck

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a second person for their connection in the 2016 theft of a popular food truck in the downtown Johnson City area.

On July 29, 2016, the owner of Noli food truck reported the theft of his Homesteader trailer.

The trailer was later located on Aug. 2, 2016, and Eleanor Black was then charged with theft over $60,000.

Black’s boyfriend, Malcolm Vincent Duey, 23, was developed as a second suspect in the case at the time the trailer was recovered.

According to a JCPD news release, forensic evidence was collected from the trailer at the time it was found and it was sent to TBI Crime Lab for analysis.

In January, the results came back linking Duey to the theft of the trailer.

A presentment was issued for Duey through a Washington County grand jury in March, charging him with theft over $60,000.

On Friday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies extradited Duey from Bradley County Jail to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was served with the presentment.

Duey was being held on $25,000 bond and is currently awaiting a hearing in Criminal Court.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.