Heavy rains means area lake levels are at normal levels for summer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – TVA said the question they get asked the most each year is, “will my lake be full”.

TVA is marking all of the lakes, with the exception of Boone Lake, are full in our region.

TVA said they started filling their lakes a few weeks ago and that rain levels have really helped this year.

Last year at this time, lake levels were lower and it was the fifth dryest year in TVA history

TVA cited the reason lakes filled so quickly is because they also helped with flood control by holding back water.

Two of the lakes where water was held back was Watauga Lake, as well as South Holston, during the recent rains.

TVA said by doing this they prevented $370,000 of flood damage in Kingsport and $190,000 of flood damage in Elizabethton.

They say the recreation outlook for the year looks good, but all of that depends on if mother nature keeps cooperating.

