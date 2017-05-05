Elizabethton school dedicates facility to beloved educator Dr. Josh Wandell

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Students and faculty at a local elementary school are honoring their beloved educator, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
A facility at East Side Elementary School in Elizabethton now bears the name of former principal Dr. Josh Wandell.
The dedication of the facility took place Friday morning. The facility is now named the Wandell Learning Center.
Since his diagnosis with Lou Gehrig’s disease, widely known as ALS, Wandell has led a very public fight.
After his condition progressed, he retired as principal of East Side Elementary. His motto, “Faith Over Fear” continues to ring across the Tri-Cities community.
Also this morning. the local group Girls on the Run donated nearly $700. The group of young girls raised the funds so that Dr. Wandell can continue to participate in local races.
Last summer, FunFest honored Dr. Wandell as the honorary Crazy 8’s torchbearer, a duty he carried out in a specially designed racing wheelchair.
Dr. Wandell will join Girls on the Run this Saturday.
