Dollywood’s new Drop Line ride to open Saturday

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – On Saturday, Dollywood thrill-seekers will have a new ride to conquer — the Drop Line.

According to a Dollywood news release, the ride lifts guests more than 20 stories above Timber Canyon at the park in slow spins around the tower. Once the gondola reaches its peak, the ride then quickly descends back to the ground.

“Drop Line is the perfect new attraction for Dollywood,” Gene Scherrer, the park’s general manager, said. “We have a number of unique rides, but this one is unlike anything else here. Our guests will have a chance to enjoy the beautiful Smoky Mountain scenery as they rise up the tower, but once they get to the top, the anticipation of the drop will certainly create memories they’ll remember for quite some time.”

News Channel 11’s Karissa Winstead was able to ride the Drop Line Friday during a sneak preview. Tune into News Channel 11 starting at 5 p.m. to hear about her experience.

A junior roller coaster meant for younger park guests called the “Whistle Punk Chaser,” is also set to open near the Drop Line and the Thunderhead wooden coaster.

There are also several other events scheduled for this year, including:

Dollywood’s Barbeque & Bluegrass – May 26-June 4

Summer at Dollywood – June 17-Aug.6

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana – Sept. 29-Oct. 28

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana – Nov. 4-Jan. 1

According to the release, Dollywood’s Splash Country opens on May 13, along with it’s newest ride — TailSpin Racer — which features a six-lane, mat racer slide.

