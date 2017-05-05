Dollywood Foundation to give at least $3M to Mountain Tough Recovery Team

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund” may have issued the last checks to wildfire victims Thursday, but she is far from being done in helping with recovery efforts.

Thanks to money continuing to come in, the Dollywood Foundation announced Friday they are helping to create a new organization to help people recover.

According to a news release, at least $3 million will be given to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team, which will be serving the needs of residents during the rebuilding period ahead.

The program is expected to start on June 1.

