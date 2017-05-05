Dobyns-Bennett names Chris Poore as new boys basketball coach

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned that Dobyns-Bennett High School has named Chris Poore as the new boys head basketball coach.

According to a release from Kingsport City Schools, Poore previously served as head coach at the Jefferson County High School for the past six seasons.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to assume the role of Head Coach at Dobyns-Bennett,” said Poore. “I look forward to rising to the challenge of leading this great program and feel honored to be entrusted with its success. It is a privilege to serve this program, school, and city. My family is eager to become a close part of the Kingsport community and we cannot wait to begin this journey.”

KCS reports while at Jefferson County, Poore compiled a record of 138-60, including three inter-Mountain Athletic Conference championships, two TSSAA district titles and led his team to the TSSAA State Tournament in 2014.

KCS touts while averaging 23 wins per season during his tenure there, he was named IMAC Coach of the Year three times and was twice named Lakeway Region Coach of the Year.

Poore will be formally introduced to the Kingsport community on Monday, May 8 at a mid-afternoon news conference.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Poore lead our boys basketball program and look forward to this exciting next chapter in the long and storied history of D-B basketball,” said KCS Athletic Director Larry Shively. “Coach Poore not only has a track record of developing and sustaining a successful basketball program, but has proven himself to be an individual that can build excitement and unity throughout our school and community. His attention to culture, detail, and high expectations makes him uniquely suited to lead our program and we couldn’t be happier that he is our new head coach.”

According to a release: Poore’s playing and coaching career reflect a long history of success. As a head coach, he led Jefferson County to their highest Associated Press state raking in school history, five straight District championship appearances, and qualified for the regional tournament six straight seasons. His playing career included being named South Atlantic Conference First Team All-Conference and Scholar Athlete of the Year while at Tusculum College, as well as touring with the Harlem Globetrotters for two seasons as a member of the Washington Generals.