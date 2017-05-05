One person injured after crash on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- One man is injured after a crash at mile marker 29 on Interstate 81 North in Greene County. The crash is causing traffic delays Friday morning, one lane is moving with periodic stops as crews remove the van involved.

According to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Chief, the man driving the van involved in the crash said he fell asleep and hit the rear of a semi-truck that was pulled over on the shoulder. The truck was waiting for a tow.

The driver was extricated from the van and taken by ambulance to Holston Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Tennessee Department of Transportation are on the scene.

Photojournalist Ted Overbay is on the scene. We will post more details as we get more information about this crash.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.