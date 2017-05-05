Congressman Phil Roe’s getting married this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – U.S. Congressman Phil Roe has more than one reason to be happy that the healthcare vote passed the House on Thursday. That’s because the widower will soon be married.

The congressman wanted to hurry back home so that he won’t miss his own wedding.

“I’ve been a little anxious about that,” Roe told CNN. “If the vote’s on Friday, I’ll vote on Friday and I’ll drive home or get home some way. I’ll figure out how to get to Tennessee.”

“I was worried about getting out of Washington,” Roe told News Channel 11.”I have to admit I am fortunate we had the vote today and I’m able to get home and get to a dinner [Friday] night which I’m looking forward to with some family members and friends.”

Roe lost his wife Pam two years ago to cancer.

He met his fiancee, Clarinda Jeanes, in a grief group while she was mourning the loss of her husband, former Milligan College President Don Jeanes.

“We met at a grief group and we both lost our spouses some time ago and so we feel very blessed to have found each other,” Roe told News Channel 11 on Friday.

Congressman Roe says the two will be married in a small private ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

“ it’s a little, private event,” said Roe to News Channel 11. “It’s very small just our children and grandchildren is all that’s going to be there.”

Roe smiled during our the interview, “We’re both very happy.”