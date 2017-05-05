Bristol’s Splash Pad opens for the season this weekend

BRISTOL, TN – On May 6 officials from the City of Bristol, Tennessee and representatives of the Junior League of Bristol invite families to come out to attend a grand opening celebration for the Splash Pad at Steele Creek Park.

The morning will kick off with a 5k race and Family Fun Mile Walk at 8:00 am, followed by youth dashes at 9:30 am. There will be plenty of fun to be had at this event with a DJ, inflatables, cotton candy, popsicles, and of course, the Splash Pad from 11am until 2 pm.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the kids out for some family fun,” said Terry Napier, Director of the Bristol, Tennessee Parks and Recreation Department. “We are always happy to offer something for the community to enjoy, and we are so grateful to the Junior League for their efforts in making this project possible,” he added.

There is registration and cost for the 5K and Fun Walk, but the event is free with the exception of the $2 gate fee. To register for the 5K and Fun Walk, please visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/28497. Any questions regarding the race and walk may be directed to Julie Bittinger of the Junior League at jebradbu@gmail.com.

The Splash Pad will be open daily through the summer during regular park hours.

For more information about the Splash Pad grand opening contact Terry Napier, Parks and Recreation Director at 423-989-4002 or email tnapier@bristoltn.org.