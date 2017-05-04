Wildland Task Force activated for fire in Gatlinburg area

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said the Wildland task Force has been activated for a fire in the Pittman and Gatlinburg area.

The fire department said the fire covers more than 30 acres. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew working to get more information.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says all visitors centers and most roads are currently closed due to a wind event and multiple downed trees. US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina is temporarily closed due to high winds.

A shelter was also set up in Pigeon Forge for anyone impacted by high winds and power outages.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers said there is a high wind warning that remains in place through this evening. He says expect winds of more than 60 miles per hour.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s