Wildland Task Force activated for fire in Gatlinburg area

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said the Wildland task Force has been activated for a fire in the Pittman and Gatlinburg area.

The fire department said the fire covers more than 30 acres. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew working to get more information.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says all visitors centers and most roads are currently closed due to a wind event and multiple downed trees. US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina is temporarily closed due to high winds.

A shelter was also set up in Pigeon Forge for anyone impacted by high winds and power outages.

WATE 6 Storm Team Meteorologist Ken Weathers said there is a high wind warning that remains in place through this evening. He says expect winds of more than 60 miles per hour.