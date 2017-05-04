WATCH LIVE @5:35PM: BCM officials to announce lineup for 17th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Mobile users click here to watch the announcement.

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Today, Birthplace of Country Music officials will announce the lineup for the 17th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

The reveal is scheduled to take place in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum at 5:35 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Officials are calling the announcement of the musicians coming to this year’s festival the “Big Lineup Reveal.” The festival poster artist and the artwork will also be announced at the unveiling.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Historic Downtown Bristol and weekend wristbands are on sale for $75.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.