WATCH LIVE @5:35PM: BCM officials to announce lineup for 17th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

Mobile users click here to watch the announcement.

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Today, Birthplace of Country Music officials will announce the lineup for the 17th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

The reveal is scheduled to take place in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum at 5:35 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Officials are calling the announcement of the musicians coming to this year’s festival the “Big Lineup Reveal.” The festival poster artist and the artwork will also be announced at the unveiling.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Historic Downtown Bristol and weekend wristbands are on sale for $75.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s