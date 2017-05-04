Driver cited after van crashes into pole near Bristol, VA Walmart

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, VA are currently investigating a crash at the entrance of a popular shopping center.

The crash was reported Thursday morning at 8:40 a.m. at the Clear Creek Road near the Walmart Supercenter. That’s located off Lee Highway, near Exit 7 in Bristol.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Clear Creek Road when the van left the roadway and struck the pole.

The pole is a Walmart/Sams advertisement pole.

The 2011 Ford E-350 van crashed into the pole, causing extensive damage to the vehicle’s front.

Police said no one one seriously injured. Police said the driver was medically cleared at the scene. Police said no medical condition contributed to the crash.

Witnesses said the driver had visible injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police cited the driver, 27, with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

