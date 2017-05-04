TONIGHT: Parents set to address Washington Co. BOE after controversial decision to reinstate teacher

News Channel 11 will live stream the Washington County BOE meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Mobile users click here to watch the meeting.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tonight, several parents who have children in the Washington County, Tenn. school system are set to address school leaders with the Washington County Board of Education at their regular scheduled meeting.

Last month, the school board voted to reinstate Gray Elementary School teacher Jennifer Collins after she was fired following allegations of physical contact with students.

We reported earlier this week that community members — including parents who have children in the school system — have reached out to administrators, most outraged about the decision to reinstate Collins.

News Channel 11 also obtained more than a half a dozen emails sent to school leaders from parents.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will be at tonight’s Board of Education meeting — which starts at 6:30 p.m. – and will bring you his full report tonight at 11 p.m.

