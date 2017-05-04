Tennessee man charged with homicide after injured child taken off life support

MILLERSVILLE, TN (WKRN/AP) – A Tennessee man is being charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s baby.

News outlets report 24-year-old Kortney Stanciel was initially arrested April 16 for aggravated child abuse. Now he has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the 16-month-old child.

According to a release, the 16-month-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries on April 15.

Millersville detective Don Long says the child was taken off life support April 27 and on the same day Stanciel’s charges were upgraded to homicide in the death of the infant girl. Long says Stanciel confessed to harming the child but said that it was unintentional.

Police say Stanciel squeezed and shook the child to keep her from crying. The child suffered bleeding from the brain and seizure disorder.

Stanciel is being held without bond at the Robertson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court May 9. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.