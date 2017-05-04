Tennessee fires men’s tennis coach Sam Winterbotham

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has fired men’s tennis coach Sam Winterbotham, which marks the first coaching change by new athletic director John Currie.

Currie announced Thursday that he will lead an internal four-person committee in selecting Winterbotham’s replacement.

Chris Woodruff, who had been associate head coach, will serve as interim head coach. Woodruff will accompany sophomore Timo Stodder to the NCAA singles championships later this month.

Winterbotham led Tennessee to a 217-104 record in 11 seasons.

Tennessee won Southeastern Conference regular-season titles in 2010 and 2011. The 2010 team also won the SEC tournament and was the NCAA runner-up. Six of his teams advanced at least to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

The Volunteers went 13-14 overall and 3-9 in SEC competition this year for their second straight losing season.