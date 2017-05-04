Teen could be tried as adult in West Nashville gas station homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee wants to try a 15-year-old girl as an adult after she was accused in the homicide of a West Nashville gas station clerk.

Trinity Quinn’s initial preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday was waived. She did not appear in court.

She will remain in custody in Nashville until at least May 16 when a hearing will be held to discuss transferring her back to East Tennessee.

PHOTOS: Man, missing teen arrested in Nashville

Quinn and 28-year-old Daniel Clark were both arrested Wednesday morning after an intense manhunt after Exxon clerk John Stevens was shot to death.

Both face charges of with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted auto theft in the death of John Stevens, the overnight clerk at the Exxon off Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.