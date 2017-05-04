TDEC: Sewage pit in Hawkins Co. where woman’s body was found now filled in

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said a sewage pit where a woman’s body was found last month is now filled in.

TDEC issued a violation for the open sewage to the owner of the property on Meadowview Road on April 6.

Officials said the pit has been pumped out and filled in and a repair permit has been issued. Sewage is no longer on the surface of the ground.

Someone found the body of Donna Young, 38, in the sewage pit last month.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said it could take 60 to 90 days before we learn the results of her autopsy.

