Rain postpones Mets-Braves game in Atlanta

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – The New York Mets’ game at the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night has been postponed by rain.

The final game of the four-game series was called following a delay of 1 hour, 59 minutes with two outs in the top of the fourth. The Mets led 3-1, thanks to a two-run homer by Jay Bruce.

No makeup date was immediately announced

It is the second time this season rain has postponed a game between the NL East rivals. Atlanta’s scheduled game at New York on April 25 was rained out and rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 25 at 4:10 p.m.